"Horrible and unbelievably fantastic" - John McCarthy and Josh Thomson joke about fight between Jake Paul and Tyson Fury

In the aftermath of Tyson Fury's triumphant outing against Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Stadium, Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discussed potential future bouts for 'The Gypsy King', including a fight against Jake Paul.

Fury managed to beat 'The Body Snatcher' by knocking him out in the sixth round of their clash. Although Whyte managed to beat the count and return to his feet after he was sent to the canvas with an uppercut, the referee felt it was best to call a stop to the action.

Josh Thomson and 'Big' John McCarthy examined a heavyweight showdown between Fury and Anthony Joshua on the latest edition of the Weighing In podcast. Thomson subsequently suggested a bout between Jake Paul and 'The Gypsy King'. McCarthy jokingly admitted that it would be a terrible yet extremely entertaining matchup.

Thompson went on to propose a handicapped match between the Paul brothers and the Mancunian heavyweight. He further admitted that Fury would make short work of the YouTubers-turned-boxers, comparing the fight to a popular arcade game, Whack-a-Mole.

"Maybe the Jake Paul fight. I'd love to see that. I'd love to see that fight," said Josh Thomson. "Oh that would be, that would be both horrible and unbelievably fantastic," quipped John McCarthy. "So amazing. Maybe him and Logan Paul together... You know you see the Russian fights, [where they got three guys] yeah, yeah. Jake Paul, Logan Paul against Tyson Fury," continued Thomson.

Check out Josh Thomson and John McCarthy's full interaction on the Weighing In podcast right here:

Tyson Fury sends fans a message of hope

In a recent post on social media, Tyson Fury declared that anything is possible with the right mindset. A huge proponent of mental health awareness, he urged fans to maintain the right mentality to overcome every challenge that one faces.

He responded to a video of his post-fight interaction with the media on Twitter where he discussed how he came back from dealing with intrusive and suicidal thoughts to winning the heavyweight championship and defending it.

"Anything in this life is possible. It's all about the mindset!"

In the wake of his decisive win against Dillian Whyte, Tyson Fury vowed to hang up his gloves for good. However, there is still a lot of fight left in the Mancunian as he admitted that he was open to participating in fights against some fighters, including UFC champion Francis Ngannou and WWE star Drew McIntyre, in their respective formats.

