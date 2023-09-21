John Wayne Parr knows who he’s picking in Rodtang vs. Superlek showdown: “He’s more in his prime right now”

Australian legend and former ONE Championship athlete ‘The Gunslinger’ John Wayne Parr is super excited to watch two of the most electrifying Muay Thai stars in the world today go at it tomorrow night.

Parr, who is widely credited as one of the pioneers of caged Muay Thai in 4-ounce gloves, will watch the events of ONE Friday Fights 34 with a huge smile on his face. After all, two of his favorite fighters, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, will lock horns in the ONE Championship ring.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Parr talked about this epic matchup.

‘The Gunslinger’ said:

“It’s absolutely amazing. Superlek with his kicks, and Rodtang with his move-forward, can’t-be-damaged style. It’s so hard to pick a winner. At this stage, I think Superlek. He just looks so, so strong. And yeah, his work rate and just his willingness to win, just moving forward the whole time. He’s always exciting, always putting on an amazing fight. He just seems like he’s more in his prime right now.”

When pressed for a prediction, Parr just couldn’t give one. He added:

“It’s so hard. I like both of them. It really sucks trying to choose one over the other.”

Rodtang and Superlek will battle tomorrow night in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok on September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.