"John is a wolverine" - Fans in pure awe of former champ John Lineker's insane comeback KO over Kim Jae Woong

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John Lineker is one fighter most ONE Championship athletes know to finish as soon as possible, lest they allow him to mount a comeback. South Korean standout Kim Jae Woong learned that lesson the hard way in August 2023.

'Hands of Stone' was getting lit up badly by Kim's ground-and-pound-centric offense early on. It took some time for Lineker to get his offense going and it came through right when he needed it.

With about 10 seconds remaining, Lineker swung for the fences and caught 'The Fighting God' right on his chin with his patented lead left hook that dropped him to the canvas. The Brazilian star then unleashed a bevy of punches from top position to secure the come-from-behind TKO victory.

Relive their epic three-round fight below, which ONE posted on YouTube:

Fans shared their reactions to Lineker's improbable victory in the comments section, writing:

"This was a good matchup and I was so ready for this fight."

"John is a wolverine!!"

"I kn. He can't wait for the bell."

"Friggin insane. Kim probably would have the win but never leave the decision up to the judges."

John Lineker set for kickboxing debut at ONE 172

John Lineker has revitalized his career by jumping into Muay Thai in late 2024 and posting two knockout finishes in three outings. For his next bout, the OCS Jiu-Jitsu athlete will make his kickboxing debut on the undercard of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23.

Welcoming him to the kickboxing ranks is former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Hiroki Akimoto, who is keen to end his three-fight losing skid in front of his countrymen.

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available via watch.onefc.com.

