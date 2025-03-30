Jon Anik praises Laura Sanko's commentary with heartfelt tribute after UFC Mexico: "No one better"

Jon Anik recently penned a paragraph appreciating Lauro Sanko's commentary table conduct at UFC Mexico. Anik lauded Sanko's value-added commentary for brightening his performance indirectly.

Ad

Anik joined the UFC as a play-by-play commentator in 2012 after a six-year-long tenure with ESPN. The Boston, Massachusetts native has earned loads of appreciation from the UFC community, including Joe Rogan, on account of his expertise in the field.

Sanko accompanied Anik at the commentary table of the recently concluded UFC Mexico, who, according to him, did a "great" job. The play-by-play commentator lauded his 42-year-old colleague in an Instagram post for enhancing the fight-viewing experience by naming the in-octagon moves performed by the UFC Mexico fighters.

Ad

Trending

Sanko wrote:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"MEXICO CITY — No one better to talk me through a Peruvian necktie than this talent right here! Was great to share the booth with @laura_sanko for just the second time. Your desire to be great is as obvious as your preparation. Thanks for making me better."

Ad

Anik resorts to his commentary duties for both the PPV and non-PPV events of the promotion. He is usually accompanied by Daniel Cormier and Rogan for the PPV events. However, he shares his duties with Sanko, Michael Bisping, or Paul Felder for the non-PPV ones.

Jon Anik rates Justin Gaethje worthy of a title shot after UFC 313 performance

Jon Anik also voices his opinions about several UFC affairs besides fulfilling his commentary duties for the promotion. His words about the UFC 297 between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland subjected him to a remarkable amount of hate from Strickland's fanbase.

Ad

However, all of this hasn't made Anik shy away from expressing his thoughts about UFC-related incidents. Earlier this month, Anik appeared in an interview with Bloody Elbow, where he rated Justin Gaethje's unanimous decision victory at UFC 313 as good enough to earn him a lightweight title shot. The UFC play-by-play commentator said:

"He [Justin Gaethje] absolutely should fight Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title ... I don't know that he could've done more with this showcase [his UFC 313 fight] and sometimes, decision wins are better than finishes."

Ad

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.