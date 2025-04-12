Jon Anik shares hopeful prediction about upcoming UFC broadcast deal, talks ESPN and Netflix's potential role

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik is optimistic about the promotion's next broadcasting deal. The UFC's current deal with ESPN is set to expire by the end of this year, and rumors suggest that both parties are experiencing issues with each other.

Ad

Anik has been working with the UFC since 2011. With Joe Rogan and Daniel Cormier, the 46-year-old has been a staple on the promotion's domestic pay-per-view (PPV) commentary booth.

He recently appeared on episode 181 of Sean O'Malley's head coach, Tim Welch's, Red Hawk Recap, where he shared his thoughts on where the UFC will be broadcasted or streamed down the line.

"So a lot of people would ask me, as somebody who might have some kind of information or even informed speculation, and I really don't, right? You know, sometimes we'll try to get the bosses a little bit lithered and see if they can spill some beans, but I wouldn't be surprised to see the product get split," Anik said.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Anik also mentioned that many of his friends from Fox Sports found it difficult after the UFC didn't renew their deal. Having built similar relationships with ESPN employees, Anik doesn't want to experience a similar split.

As such, he hopes for a scenario where ESPN and Netflix are both involved with the UFC. Anik also believes that the UFC content is tailor-made for Netflix and shared his excitement for a potential future with one of the premier streaming platforms.

Ad

"I mean, it's exciting to think about a world in which Netflix was a part of this, if not all of this. And uh, yeah, we're ready to go. Like humbly, we feel like from a television standpoint, our live event is as good as any in pro sports, even if it doesn't get the domestic Emmy-type acknowledgement. So uh, yeah, we're ready to play for whoever wants us." Anik added.

Ad

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (5:55):

Ad

Jon Anik shares the downside of the current UFC broadcast model

Viewers of the UFC in the United States should have a monthly or annual ESPN+ subscription. The monthly plan is available at $11.99, while $119.99 is the price for a yearly subscription.

For PPV events, subscribers should pay an extra $79.99, often available at $69.99 if purchased earlier. In the aforementioned podcast, host Tim Welch mentioned that the current PPV model is not feasible for fans. Jon Anik agreed with Welch, saying:

"I hear you, dude. You know, like I know for a lot of people, even if you forget about piracy or illegal streaming or any of that, it's a price point thing and they really can't afford it and they have to be selective." [7:36]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.