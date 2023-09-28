Jon Jones' brother NFL star Chandler Jones breaks down on camera as he makes shocking claims on Aaron Hernandez's death

In a somewhat bizarre turn of events, Chandler Jones, the brother of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones, broke down after the topic of Aaron Hernandez came up.

Chandler Jones was speaking to his fans when he was asked about Aaron Hernandez. Jones, a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, was formerly teammates with Aaron Hernandez when they both played together for the New England Patriots.

Jones, speaking to his fans, said:

"Wait, they don't know what happened with Aaron Hernandez and Josh McDaniels? Y'all thought Chico (Hernandez) killed himself in jail? Y'all thought my n***a Chico killed himself in jail?"

Towards the end of the clip, Jones starts to break down in tears and is beside himself with grief. His voice starts to break, while he cryptically implies that Josh McDaniels had something to do with Aaron Hernandez's death.

Check out the clip here:

Chandler Jones further went on to tweet:

"Josh McDaniels had my twin Aaron Hernandez killed at industrial park, not in jail.. see my IG for details"

As of the time of writing, there hasn't been any follow up to this tweet on Chandler Jones' Instagram.

Josh McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots when both Jones and Hernandez played for the organization. Aaron Hernandez, who was a tight end for the Patriots, was convicted for the murder of Odin Lloyd.

During the middle of his sentence, Aaron Hernandez was found dead in prison, with officials ruling it a suicide. It was later discovered that Hernandez had severe CTE, most likely as a result of his football career.

Jon Jones to face Stipe Miocic on November 11th at UFC 295

Chandler's brother Jon Jones is all set to make the first defence of his heavyweight title at UFC 295. Jon Jones will face former champion and one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, Stipe Miocic in the main event at UFC 295, which takes place at Madison Square Garden on 11th November, 2023.

While he will certainly be an impressive addition to Jones' legacy, at least in terms of name value, many believe Miocic, who is 41, is well past his peak. Furthermore, Miocic's wars with Daniel Cormier and the brutal knockout he suffered at the hands of Francis Ngannou his last time out may have left some lasting damage.

For that reason, Jon Jones enters the fight as a resounding favorite. Rumors also suggest that this may be Jones' retirement fight. In the co-main event, Alex 'Poatan' Pereira will face Jiri Prochazka for the vacant light heavyweight strap.

