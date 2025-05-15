Jon Jones claps back at critics while enjoying life, fans demand: "Just vacate the belt"

Jon Jones has once again refuted the notion that he is ducking Tom Aspinall with many in the online MMA community offering up their thoughts on the matter. The UFC heavyweight champion posted a live stream video of him seemingly on a motorized bike of sorts while filming the scenery in front of him.

During this live stream, someone made a comment that Jones addressed when he discussed how someone in the chat was calling him a duck but 'Bones' feels that he is simply out here living his best life.

This footage was eventually posted to a X account named @HappyPunch, with several X users sounding off about Jones' latest comments regarding the ducking accusations levied at him.

@JacobCookeMMA said:

"If he's living his best life then just vacate the belt"

@AlexGainey3 stated:

"You are the champion and a champion has to defend [their] belt"

@Balloutbucket quipped:

"Vacate the belt and stop holding up the heavy division [crying laughing emoji]"

[Images Courtesy: @HappyPunch tweet thread on X]

Check out the footage of Jones cruising around and living his best life below:

Jon Jones described as being 'out of his mind' by former opponent

Jon Jones is seemingly spending more of his time these days discussing hypothetical fights than booking real ones inside of the cage. While 'Bones' was engaging in this kind of discourse, a former rival of his seemed confused by what Jones is choosing to talk about these days.

The 37-year-old recently made comments about his light heavyweight rival Daniel Cormier. Jones claimed he would have beat DC even worse if they were to have fought at heavyweight.

Jones initially bested Cormier on points in their first fight. Then, in their second fight, the former recorded a knockout over the latter which was eventually overturned to a no contest after a positive drug test for Jones.

Daniel Cormier responded to Jones during a recent appearance on ESPN's First Take. He said:

"Let's make this true to everybody: Jon Jones, when I was actively fighting, said 'I would not fight Daniel at heavyweight because it gives him an advantage That's where he's best at,' He's out of his mind... It was very bad English from Jon Jones."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

