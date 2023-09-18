Jon Jones daughter: How many children does 'Bones' have and what do they do?

Jon Jones, who is arguably the greatest fighter to have ever stepped foot in a mixed martial arts cage, is the father to three girls.

'Bones' first became a father in 2008 when he welcomed his first daughter, Leah. He soon witnessed the birth of his second daughter just a year later in 2009, when Carmen Nicole Jones was born. His third and final daughter, Olivia Haven Jones, was born in 2013.

Jones and his three daughters are accompanied by their mother and long-time partner of Jones, Jessie Moses. Jones and Moses got engaged in 2013, a short time prior to the birth of their third daughter, Oliva Haven Jones.

Jon Jones has, on a few occasions, taken to social media to share pictures and videos of his family. Although, the couple aren't technically married, they have mentioned having a fourth daughter.

While it isn't very common to see the Jones family at UFC events or in promotions relating to his UFC career, he did, in 2019, bring all of them to a media day.

In a rather wholesome clip shared by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, Jones can be seen introducing his daughters one by one to the public and the media back in 2021.

Jones hoists each of his daughters onto his shoulders and even gets the press and public to greet his three daughters.

Jon Jones set to face Stipe Miocic next at UFC 295

Jon Jones was inactive for a long time as he teased a return and a move up to heavyweight. In his comeback, he proved he hadn't missed a beat and submitted the impressive Cyril Gane in the very first round.

Since then, Jones has made it clear that he isn't going to stick around for very long, and is interested more so in legacy fights than in taking on all contenders as he did during his reign as the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Jones will face Stipe Miocic next in his first defence of his heavyweight title. The bout will take place at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden, New York on November 11, 2023.

