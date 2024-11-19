Jon Jones ecstatic as UFC 309's "gate sales" reportedly beat promotion's landmark UFC 300 event

Jon Jones reacted to UFC 309 beating UFC 300 regarding live gate numbers. UFC 309 took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16. In the main event, Jones defeated former two-time champion Stipe Miocic by third-round KO to secure his first heavyweight title defense.

According to UFC CEO Dana White, the pay-per-view event generated $16.67 million in live gate. In comparison, the landmark UFC 300 event headlined by Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill generated $16.5 million in live gate.

Jones reacted to the numbers in a recent post on X:

"Wow, I just found out the gate sales were higher than UFC 300."

Jones vs. Miocic was one of the most important fights in the UFC heavyweight division. Miocic is regarded as the most accomplished heavyweight in UFC history with six title fight victories to his record.

Meanwhile, Jones ruled the light heavyweight division for nearly a decade before capturing the heavyweight title in March 2023. A fight between them was an important step in their legacies in the sport.

Despite, this the fight was heavily criticized due to Miocic's age and long layoff after the UFC 260 KO loss against Francis Ngannou. Critics of this matchup advocated for Jones' title unification bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones' statements heading into UFC 309 led many to believe he could retire from competitive MMA with a potential win over Miocic. However, in the post-fight interview, the 37-year-old confirmed that he will continue fighting.

Jon Jones wants "f* you" money to fight Tom Aspinall

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and light heavyweight title holder Alex Pereira are considered to be Jon Jones' likely next opponents. While fan reactions suggest a massive interest in the Aspinall fight, Jones has refused to give the Brit an opportunity citing his relatively short list of accomplishments in the sport.

Aspinall's relentless pursuit of the title unification bout seems to have irked Jones as he expressed his disdain for the interim champion during the UFC 309 fight week. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Jones reiterated his stance on Aspinall and laid out conditions to fight him:

"He's annoying to me. That's my personal [assessment]. And I just don't like him. At the end of the day, if I give him the opportunity to fight me, I want to be so compensated, I want that f*** you money, honestly. That's just what it is. Or else, my life is perfect without him. I don't need him at all."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

