  • Jon Jones feels the heat as fans roast him with a Tom Aspinall spin on viral 100 men vs. a Gorilla meme: "Gorillaspinal"

Jon Jones feels the heat as fans roast him with a Tom Aspinall spin on viral 100 men vs. a Gorilla meme: "Gorillaspinal"

By Dylan Bowker
Modified May 07, 2025 21:18 GMT
UFC 309: Jones v Miocic - Source: Getty
Jon Jones (left) recently caught some strays from fans online for not being locked into a heavyweight title unification fight [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones recently caught some strays from MMA fans on social media, as they took the widely popular 100 men versus a gorilla meme to mock the UFC heavyweight champion for not being booked in a fight with Tom Aspinall still.

The 100 men vs. a Gorilla meme was tied into the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall situation by an X account named @acdmma_ by using another highly popular bit of social media lore to underscore the point. The X handle shared a clip of the Ajagba vs. Harper boxing bout, which sees an immediate exit from the ring as soon as the fight starts, with the caption:

"Jon Jones when it's his turn to fight the gorilla but then gorilla starts speaking in a British accent."
X users were tickled by the post, and an ample thread built up, with @JacobCookeMMA saying:

"Gorillaspinal"

@DayalSami stated:

"The gorilla whispers "hello Jon""

@Junior_Crypt0 quipped:

"[laughing emojis] disrespecting the [goat emoji]"

Check out more comments below:

[Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ tweet on X]
[Screenshots courtesy: @acdmma_ tweet on X]

Check out the 100 men vs. a gorilla x post that referenced Jones vs. Aspinall below:

Jon Jones' former opponent explains why part of him wants Jones to retire without fighting Tom Aspinall

While the actual machinations of the matchup between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall are intriguing to a previous opponent of the former, this former UFC light heavyweight champion also wouldn't mind seeing Jones ride off into the proverbial sunset.

The 37-year-old exists in rarefied air in this sport, as he is essentially undefeated outside of a polarizing disqualification defeat from years ago. In that context, Rashad Evans understands why there is an obvious downside here for Jones, who would be putting up his spotless record and his legacy by proxy against a fighter who is both bigger as well as younger.

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Evans explained why he is torn on that potential title unification bout between the Rochester native and Aspinall:

"I feel like the part of me, the fan side of me definitely wants to see it. I want to see itfor sure. But the other part of me who's like very impressed with what Jon Jones is able to do, want to see him go out on top, and not even have to [fight again]... I'm on the page of you know what, you did it. Just chill out."
youtube-cover
bell-icon Manage notifications