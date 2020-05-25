Jon Jones and Nate Diaz

Jon Jones has been had an interesting time on twitter for the past couple of days. First, he had an explosive interview in which he revealed that the UFC is not letting the Francis Ngannou super fight happen. In the interview, he had said,

"Even if you didn't want to change my contract, the fact that they didn't want to sign me up for a one-fight deal to fight a guy that's 40 pounds bigger than me, the scariest dude on the planet – Francis Ngannou, the guy that nobody wants to fight, I'm willing to fight him while being smaller than him, and you're not going to pay me $1 more? You mean to tell me that this fight isn't worth anything more than me stepping in against a Jan Blachowicz? It's just insulting."

Then Jon Jones later hinted at a retirement that prompted an immediate backlash from multiple people including long-time rival, Chael Sonnen. Jones tweet read, "It's been fun you guys, maybe I'll see you all in a year or two"

It’s been fun you guys, maybe I’ll see you all in a year or two. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 21, 2020

To which Sonnen responded "NOBODY is gonna care if you WALK AWAY from the UFC, Dum-Dum. Just promise not to DRIVE AWAY, ok???"

NOBODY is gonna care if you WALK AWAY from the UFC, Dum-Dum

Just promise not to DRIVE AWAY, ok??? — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) May 22, 2020

Now it looks like Jones has found someone new to feud with. In a recent tweet, former ttitle-challenger, Nate Diaz attacked the champion for his postive tests for steroids.

No ones gonna remember your fights 💉 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) May 24, 2020

The attack was prompted after Jon Jones had said that the Greatest Of All Time argument had become ridiculous now. Jones comment was inspired by the list Conor McGregor had tweeted. Diaz who had claimed that he was the GOAT given he had submitted McGregor and felt that Jones's comments were insulting.

Jon Jones then posted a response to the tweet but was quick to delete it. The tweet read, "Oh the dumb things we say when we’re stoned, stop Nate."

Jon Jones' deleted tweet

Jon Jones was last seen in a title defence against formerly undefeated Dominick Reyes. He won the fight via a very disputed unanimous decision. Since then he has hinted at multiple fights but nonehave been materialized yet.

Nate Diaz on the other hand last competed against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 where he lost via TKO. Since then he has shown no signs of returning to the cage.