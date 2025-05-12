Jon Jones and Nate Diaz share honest take on Islam Makhachev’s place in MMA

Jon Jones and Nate Diaz weighed in on Islam Makhachev's legacy amid the ongoing debate about the pound-for-pound rankings. Makhachev, the reigning lightweight champion, holds the record for most consecutive title defences in UFC lightweight history (four defences). He is also planning to challenge for the welterweight title in the near future.

While he is currently ranked No.1 in the pound-for-pound list, Jones and Diaz believe that there is still a long way to go before he can be considered among the all-time greats.

In a recent interaction while filming their stint on ALF Global Reality, Diaz said about Makhachev:

"He's like three to four title fights. He's got a lot of work to do before... Yeah, he just started dealing with the pressure, this kid and... Well, how is this even argued?"

Jones seconded Diaz's thoughts, stating:

"He is saying that [Islam] is a little new in the sport still, to be even considered. But he's got a big future. The longer you're on top, the more your opponents get to study your footage. People fixate on fighting you instead of their next opponent. It gets harder and harder the longer you stay on top."

Check out Jon Jones and Nate Diaz's comments below:

Jones and Diaz are set to serve as rival coaches in ALF Global Reality, the Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter. Their comments were made during the filming of this show.

When Dana White acknowledged Islam Makhachev as the No.1-ranked pound-for-pound fighter over Jon Jones

Jon Jones has been one of the longest-reigning top pound-for-pound fighters in UFC history. However, many had questioned his position, considering the lack of activity in recent years.

When Islam Makhachev surpassed the heavyweight champion in the rankings, UFC CEO Dana White criticized these rankings, expressing his belief that Jones deserved to remain at the top.

However, Makhachev's dominant UFC 311 win over Renato Moicano in a short-notice fight seemingly changed the UFC CEO's perception. Speaking about Makhachev at the post-fight press conference, White said:

“He’s already the pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking. Yeah, I’ll give it to him. Is everybody happy now that he’s pound-for-pound?"

He added:

“Islam was willing to fight anybody. He’s stayed active and he went out tonight and performed the way a guy should on a short-notice fight when you are the best in the world and you are the champion.”

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:22):

