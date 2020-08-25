Jon Jones reveals how a fight with Brock Lesnar would play out: "I'll embarrass him"

Had it not been for his failed drug test in 2017 following his win over Daniel Cormier in their second meeting, we likely would have seen Jon Jones vs Brock Lesnar. The way Jon Jones called Brock Lesnar out (and the subsequent response) indicated that it was a direction that UFC was working towards.

Unfortunately, it never came to be. Jon Jones had to serve up a suspension and would return to reclaim the Light Heavyweight title while Brock Lesnar would retire from MMA during that time.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently revealed that he isn't sure if Brock Lesnar was ever going to return to MMA, but if he did, he would want to fight Jon Jones.

Brock wants a crack if Bones goes up to heavyweight (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/XZvxkDr14E — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 19, 2019

Jon Jones hit back, stating:

"He knows that's what his friends want to hear, but he doesn't really want this fight. Trust me," he stated.

Jon Jones said that Brock Lesnar is too slow and claimed that he would embarrass him:

Brock is way too slow, I’ll embarrass him. https://t.co/rbg2Lfgpnw — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 20, 2019

Could a Jon Jones-Brock Lesnar fight ever materialize?

While Brock Lesnar vs Jon Jones is a big-money fight, that won't be the focus since Brock Lesnar seems to be committed to WWE. To add to that, Jon Jones recently vacated the Light Heavyweight Championship to finally make the move to Heavyweight division.

While Dana White stated his interest in Jon Jones fighting Stipe Miocic for the UFC Heavyweight Championship, he said that the priority was to give Francis Ngannou his long-overdue title shot first.

It's unlikely that Jon Jones would refuse a deal to fight Brock Lesnar, but from the look of things, Brock Lesnar could just be retired from MMA for good. Ultimately, it depends on how much money is offered. Brock Lesnar is known to use both WWE and UFC to leverage negotiations to his favor.