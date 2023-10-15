Jon Jones sends cheeky 'thank you' note to Logan Paul for beating Dillon Danis

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones sent out a cheeky 'thank you' note to Logan Paul following his victory over Dillon Danis.

Paul and Danis entered the squared circle last night in a highly anticipated boxing matchup. As expected going into the fight, Danis didn't pose a lot of threat to 'Maverick' and it was a rather one-sided beatdown.

Expand Tweet

Paul looked in complete control of the fight from the first bell while Danis struggled to throw punches. In the last round of their fight, 'El Jefe' attempted a guillotine choke on 'Maverick' which led to an all-out brawl as members from both teams and security personnel stepped into the ring.

As a result, Paul got his hand raised via disqualification. Following the bout, Jon Jones took to Instagram to thank Paul on behalf of the MMA community. He said:

"On behalf of the whole martial arts community, Thank you @loganpaul @jakepaul"

Screenshot of Jon Jones' story.

Jon Jones reacts to USADA splitting with the UFC

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) recently said that its business relationship with the UFC will be ending on January 1, 2024.

A statement released by the agency's CEO Travis Tygart revealed that there had been contract extension talks with the UFC. However, it was communicated to them that the MMA promotion is looking to move in a different direction.

Reacting to the news, Jon Jones, who has had two instances of failing USADA drug tests took to X (formerly Twitter) to give his thoughts on the matter.

"Man I survived USADA. First they said I was guilty of having picograms, then they considered me innocent, next picograms became legal. Guess what I’m still here, still unbeaten. That BS no contest over DC needs to be taken off my record. I’ve never cheated this sport and I will stand by that until the Day I die."

Take a look at his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It is worth noting that Jones tested positive for clomiphene and letrozole in 2015 and later turinabol metabolite in 2017 when he faced Daniel Cormier, which led to his win against 'DC' being overturned to a no-contest.