Jon Jones sends a warning to Israel Adesanya: "I will literally tear one of your arms off" 

Jon Jones might be moving up to Heavyweight, but he still seems to be open to the Israel Adesanya fight that people have been talking about for a while. Israel Adesanya intends to keep defending the UFC Middleweight Championship and even called out Jared Cannonier for a fight if he's able to defeat Robert Whittaker at UFC 254.

Jon Jones has plenty of options in front of him. Dana White stated that if he wanted, the former Light Heavyweight Champion could face Jan Blachowicz to reclaim his throne. Jon Jones is evidently focused on Heavyweight, where he could possibly earn an immediate title shot after Francis Ngannou gets his obligatory Championship match.

On Instagram, Jon Jones sent a hard-hitting message to the UFC Middleweight king Israel Adesanya:

“BUT what? You’ve stepped into the ring over 100 times now and you’re still not ready!? You have a youth advantage and like four times the fighting experience. The truth is you’re already my p***y, you love being undefeated and you’ve seen what’s happened to everyone else. It raises your stock to mention my name, you’re aware of this. You don’t want real confrontation with me, I’m not gonna just stand there and kickbox with you. I’ve been preparing for heavyweights, right around now I would literally tear one of your arms off,”

Is Israel Adesanya ready for Jon Jones?

Daniel Cormier seems to think that Israel Adesanya would fare well at Light Heavyweight. However, he's in the perfect spot right now and has been open about the fact that he only intends to fight No.1 contender's for now.

That means that his next fight will most likely be against Jared Cannonier or Robert Whittaker. If Israel Adesanya continues to build his legacy the way he is right now, it's going to be hard for UFC to not make the fight against Jon Jones.

It's easy to forget that Israel Adesanya, despite being 20-0 in MMA, has 80 kickboxing matches of which he won 75. It's an incredible feat and explains why he has turned into the best striker on the planet.