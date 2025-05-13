Jon Jones shrugs off 'ducking' accusations as Tom Aspinall pressure builds

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones last defended his title at UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic. The UFC wants Jones to defend his heavyweight title against interim champion Tom Aspinall, but the American has been reluctant to face the Englishman.
'Bones' was interested in fighting Alex Pereira, who he believed would add more to his legacy than Aspinall. On the other hand, Aspinall won the interim title against Sergei Pavlovich and made his first defense against Curtis Blaydes.
Jones was live on his Instagram, riding a bike, when people started commenting that he was ducking the interim champion. Jones replied to the comments and said:
"I’ve got people in the chat calling me a duck. Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life. I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”
Check out Jon Jones' reply below:
Jones has fought just twice in the last five years, and the lack of activity has put the heavyweight division in a state of limbo.
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall explains why the Jon Jones fight hasn't been announced yet
UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently explained why the Jones fight hasn't been announced yet. The Englishman has been waiting for his chance at undisputed gold for a while, but Jones hasn't been willing to fight him. In a recent appearance on High Performance, Aspinall said:
''I just think that, he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got like a million miles on the clock. He’s got a lot of damage on the body, he’s took a lot of shots to the head...I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that...I’m well bored of it. I’ve had enough. I think we either need to fight or I need to move on and do something else."
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (2:09):