Jon Jones shrugs off 'ducking' accusations as Tom Aspinall pressure builds

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones last defended his title at UFC 309 against Stipe Miocic. The UFC wants Jones to defend his heavyweight title against interim champion Tom Aspinall, but the American has been reluctant to face the Englishman.

Ad

'Bones' was interested in fighting Alex Pereira, who he believed would add more to his legacy than Aspinall. On the other hand, Aspinall won the interim title against Sergei Pavlovich and made his first defense against Curtis Blaydes.

Jones was live on his Instagram, riding a bike, when people started commenting that he was ducking the interim champion. Jones replied to the comments and said:

"I’ve got people in the chat calling me a duck. Meanwhile, I’m living my absolute best life. I don’t know if it’s considered ducking when you’re living good. I don’t think it works like that.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Jon Jones' reply below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jones has fought just twice in the last five years, and the lack of activity has put the heavyweight division in a state of limbo.

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall explains why the Jon Jones fight hasn't been announced yet

UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall recently explained why the Jones fight hasn't been announced yet. The Englishman has been waiting for his chance at undisputed gold for a while, but Jones hasn't been willing to fight him. In a recent appearance on High Performance, Aspinall said:

Ad

''I just think that, he’s like 37, 38 years old, but not only that, he’s got like a million miles on the clock. He’s got a lot of damage on the body, he’s took a lot of shots to the head...I’m sure Jon Jones is aware of that...I’m well bored of it. I’ve had enough. I think we either need to fight or I need to move on and do something else."

Ad

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (2:09):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.