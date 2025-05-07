  • home icon
  • Jon Jones takes swipe at Daniel Cormier by reposting "biggest regret" video, fans react: "I hate this motherfu*ker"

Jon Jones takes swipe at Daniel Cormier by reposting "biggest regret" video, fans react: "I hate this motherfu*ker"

By Dylan Bowker
Modified May 07, 2025 19:35 GMT
Daniel Cormier (left) and Jon Jones (right) recently had yet another social media exchange with fans sounding off about this latest chapter in their storied feud [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

Jon Jones has also seemingly taken yet another dig at his arch rival Daniel Cormier in a rivalry that will seemingly never completely reach a closure point. This latest instance all kicked off when a video popped up online of Cormier speaking to a group of aspiring martial artists.

When asked by one of the young martial artists what his biggest regret was, Cormier described a lapse in focus that he had in his rematch with Jon Jones in Anaheim.

His claim drew a response from the reigning UFC heavyweight champion. Jones reposted the video of Cormier describing his regret, with Jones adding in some emojis on his Instagram story.

The footage of Jones' IG story eventually came to X by way of the @Home_of_Fight account, and users built up a sizable tweet thread commenting on this situation.

@Jereeeeym said,

"I hate this motherfu*ker so much"

@justautdfanx stated,

"atp we could see a trilogy than the tom fight"

@serialwinner999 quipped,

"DCs boxing was looking so good in that 2nd fight man"
[Images Courtesy: @Home_of_Fight tweet thread on X]
Check the latest permutation of the Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones rivalry below:

Jon Jones should be stripped of belt according to UFC analyst

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are both interwoven within the rich lineage of the UFC heavyweight title with one of the most widely known analysts in MMA today thinking the former should be stripped of his crown.

During a title reign that is officially the second-longest in UFC heavyweight history behind only Cain Velasquez, some in the MMA community find that more than a tad ridiculous in the context of Jones only notching a single defense of an inactive Stipe Miocic last Nov.

With Tom Aspinall also now becoming the longest-reigning interim titleholder in UFC history, a former opponent of Jones' thinks something has got to give. Chael Sonnen recently discussed this subject on his personal YouTube channel when he stated [via MMA Weekly],

"We've got to take one [of the belts] away. Which one do you take? The belt is not there just to be recognized greatness. It is there to be defended. Which one is not going to be defended? The company should have already stripped somebody, just because it's impossible to have interim and undisputed together. It's impossible."
About the author
Dylan Bowker

Dylan Bowker

@DylanBowker on Twitter and Linked In

@DylanJamesBowker on Instagram and Facebook

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
