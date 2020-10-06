Jon Jones tells Israel Adesanya to 'sign the contract' in the latest war of words

Jon Jones is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time.

Jones is well-known for constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to evolving his skillset. Additionally, he’s hailed for his creativity and fight IQ displayed inside the octagon.

On the other hand, Israel Adesanya is considered by many as one of the greatest strikers to have ever stepped foot inside a cage.

Adesanya is a highly accomplished kickboxer who successfully transitioned to the sport of MMA and subsequently captured the UFC Middleweight Title.

Jon Jones tells Israel Adesanya to ‘sign the contract’; Rivalry reaches a crescendo

Both Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been engaged in an intense war of words on social media as of late.

Although Jones and Adesanya have taken jibes at each other for quite some time now, the enemity and dislike evident in their verbal battles have become progressively potent over the past few days.

One of Jones’ recent tweets was targeted at Adesanya’s father. Not to be outdone, Adesanya responded and took a jibe at Jones’ mother who passed away in 2017.

The vast majority of combat sports fans and experts have been urging Jones and Adesanya to settle their differences inside the octagon.

Adesanya is the current UFC Middleweight Champion and has often said that he would be willing to move up to Light Heavyweight and win the 205-pound title.

Jones vacated his Light Heavyweight Title earlier this year and announced his plans of moving up to the Heavyweight division. This made a potential Jones vs. Adesanya super fight seem unlikely, since The Last Stylebender would have to move up two weight classes if he were to face Jones.

However, one should to note that Adesanya, Jones, and UFC President Dana White have strongly insinuated that there is a possibility of a future super fight between them taking place at Light Heavyweight.

In light of the Jones vs. Adesanya feud reaching a boiling point, a few fans noted that all the current UFC Middleweight Champion has to do is sign the contract to fight Jones.

Adesanya sent out a tweet addressing the issue and The Last Stylebender called the fans as ‘dummies’. He added that most of them have no idea how contracts work and have probably never even seen one in real life.

Do you dummies even know how contracts work?

Some of y’all never even seen one.

“SiGn dA CoNtRaKT!” — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) October 5, 2020

Responding to Adesanya’s tweet, Jon Jones put forth a tweet of his own, stating:

“Instead of calling our Fans dummies, why don’t you just sign the contract. You mad?”

Instead of calling our Fans dummies, why don’t you just sign the contract. You mad? https://t.co/oMAefDJcbz — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 5, 2020

When will Jon Jones fight Israel Adesanya?

As of this time, the consensus is that Jon Jones could face Israel Adesanya in a super fight next year.

The Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya matchup could take place at either Light Heavyweight or Heavyweight, as The Last Stylebender has previously stated that he’s open to fighting in the Heavyweight division as well.

What’s your take on the Jon Jones vs. Israel Adesanya rivalry? Sound off in the comments.