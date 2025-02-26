Jon Jones thanks POTUS Donald Trump for latest healthcare executive order marking "historic and triumphant day" 

UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones has thanked US President Donald Trump for signing the healthcare price transparency executive order. The order directs federal agencies to enforce a 2019 policy that requires hospitals and insurers to disclose actual medical service prices.

The directive requires the concerned departments to ensure compliance within 90 days. This includes mandating clear, standardized pricing, updating regulations, and imposing penalties for noncompliance.

Trump's initial 2019 order required hospitals to provide consumer-friendly price lists and insurers to disclose negotiated rates for medical services and prescription drugs.

After the announcement, Jones expressed his appreciation on social media, writing:

"Thank you@POTUS for signing your Executive Order for Healthcare Price Transparency today. This marks a historic and triumphant day empowering patients, workers, employers, and unions with upfront prices and transparency in healthcare."

Check out Jon Jones' post below:

Marc Diakiese urges Jon Jones to retire instead of facing Tom Aspinall

Former UFC star Marc Diakiese believes Jon Jones has nothing left to prove and should retire rather than face rising heavyweight Tom Aspinall. The PFL fighter insists Jones’ dominant knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 cemented his legacy, making further fights unnecessary.

With Aspinall gaining momentum after defending his interim title against Curtis Blaydes, many are calling for a showdown with Jones. However, Diakiese argues the UFC legend should walk away while on top. In a recent interaction with Mirror Fighting, the 31-year-old said:

"For me, what Jon Jones has achieved and what he has done, I think he should just walk away. Tom Aspinall is young and fresh, he’s hungry. Jon Jones has done it all. He doesn’t need to be facing guys that are young and hungry at that level."

Jones, who has beaten the likes of Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson and Lyoto Machida, remains unbeaten in title fights. Diakiese emphasized that stepping into the octagon with younger challengers carries unnecessary risks:

"He’s done everything… he’s fought all the top guys you could possibly think of like Rampage (Jackson), Lyoto (Machida), all the top guys. He’s fought them, so he doesn’t need to prove anything, he can just retire. He’s got the heavyweight belt… leave it! If it was me and I was fighting him, I’d make sure I was getting paid big money before I leave."

