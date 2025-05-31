Jon Jones throws subtle shade at "overrated" Colby Covington in cryptic message

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones recently revealed who he thinks is the most overrated fighter in the UFC. The 37-year-old refused to give out names but mentioned the initials "C.C," which is clearly pointing to former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington.

Jones and Covington were roommates at the Iowa Central Community College. The pair developed a dislike for one another in the UFC as both started talking trash about each other. Covington is currently on a two-fight losing skid, having faced defeats against Leon Edwards and Joaquin Buckley.

Speaking in an interview with the DeepCut podcast, Jones said:

"Overrated. That's funny. I could say his name but it's really just because I don't like him and saying his name gives him clout which I also don't want to do. But his inititals are C.C. and he's a total douchebag. If you watch the sport, people would know who I'm talking about."

Check out Jon Jones' comments below:

Jon Jones throws light on his coaching role in Thailand next to Nate Diaz

Jon Jones recently took a coaching role in Thailand opposite Nate Diaz for a Russian reality show. The show is a Russian spin-off of 'The Ultimate Fighter', but Diaz and his team exited after a full-blown brawl erupted on the set.

Jones stayed to continue filming and didn't let the chaos affect his relationship with Diaz. Speaking about working with the Stockton native, Jones said:

“I don’t look at it as a rivalry. I’m honored to be here with Nate Diaz. I’ve always been a fan of Nate Diaz. He’s an absolute legend in the sport. Him and his brother are legends. The way I look at it is, I’m coming out here to try to motivate the boys, to inspire the boys, try to teach them something new, and just share with the guys.

"Ultimately, whether one of my guys wins or Nate’s guys win, I feel like we all win, because we get to know each other, we get to be together, and share something that we all enjoy.”

Check out Jon Jones' comments below (16:15):

