"Jon jones will call him out ASAP," “No Diddy” - Fans respond to Derrick Lewis’s plan to shut down UFC heavyweight callouts

MMA fans have been reacting to Derrick Lewis's latest comments, after the heavyweight star outlined his new plan to stop the fighters in his division from calling him out in the future.

Ad

Lewis is currently set to return to action for the first time in over a year when he faces Tallison Teixeira. The pair are set to headline the upcoming UFC on ESPN 70 event on July 12. at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

'The Black Beast' is looking to build on his victory over Rodrigo Nascimento last year, which saw him extend his UFC record for the most knockout wins (15) when he finished him in the third round.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of their bout, Derrick Lewis recently took part in an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. During their chat, the veteran fighter was asked about the current landscape of the heavyweight division.

According to Lewis, there is a significant lack of fights at heavyweight, but a considerable number of callouts. He then outlined in true Derrick Lewis fashion how he plans to stop being a target for other fighters. He said:

Ad

"Everybody's not fighting right now. I don't know what's going on. I had to damn near beg to get this fight. Hopefully I can stay active after this [fight]...There's a couple of guys calling me out. I think what I need to start doing is once I knock guys out, starting putting my finger in their a**. People will stop calling me out after...No diddy."

Ad

Catch Lewis' comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have since been reacting to Lewis' plan, with many opting to see the funny side. One fan responded:

"Jon jones will call him out ASAP"

Another wrote:

"No diddy” 🤣🤣🤣"

One fan said:

"I didn’t expect this, but not surprised🤣"

Another fan added:

"He’s not wrong tho"

One fan wrote:

"That’s full Diddy😂"

Check out more reactions below:

More fan reactions

Derrick Lewis talks potentially joining elite UFC club

Derrick Lewis recently shared his reaction to the news that his next victory will see him enter an elite club of just 12 other fighters who also have 20 wins in the UFC octagon.

Ad

Speaking in the same interview with Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, 'The Black Beast' talked about potentially getting the milestone victory. He said:

"I never thought about beating the knockout record, I never set that goal. I just wanted to hurt people and get paid for it. It'll be cool to get 20 wins, sh*t, I should have had way more wins than this. I've been slacking man. I got too comfortable. Life is good man, sh*t, life is good man."

Ad

Catch Lewis' comments below (8:10):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Will Miles Will began his tenure at Sportskeeda as an MMA writer over 2 years ago and has penned over 1800 pieces so far, including 35+ exclusives, which have garnered close to 5 million views.



Will graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Media and Communications from Bournemouth University, where he was also a valued member of their communications team. His degree heavily focused on social media and writing, which eventually led him toward sports writing.



He turned into an MMA fan after witnessing Conor McGregor’s 13-second TKO win over Jose Aldo at UFC 194 in 2015. The Irishman sits at the top of his list of top-five MMA fighters of all time, which also includes world champions like Demetrious Johnson, Michael Bisping, Max Holloway, and Georges St-Pierre.



Will especially enjoys working on event days and feels his contribution to Sportskeeda’s UFC 300 coverage was one of the high points of his time with the organization. He ensures his articles are accurate by going through multiple sources, which also helps his writing be as informative as possible.



His interests away from work include football, gaming, live streaming, and listening to music. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.