Jonathan Di Bella casts doubt on Prajanchai’s priorities after calling out Takeru: “I’m wondering why”

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella cast doubt on the priorities of reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai. This, after the Thai superstar called out Japanese kickboxer Takeru Segawa for a possible match.

Di Bella was left baffled with the move of Prajanchai, considering Takeru was knocked out in the opening round in his last match at ONE 172 in March by flyweight star Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He is wondering if the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout really wanted to test himself at flyweight, why not challenge Rodtang instead since 'The Iron Man' defeated convincingly 'The Natural Born Krusher.'

Jonathan Di Bella told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in an interview:

"I’m wondering why he didn’t call out Rodtang because Rodtang was the winner of the fight."

Watch the interview below:

Prajanchai has dominated the ONE strawweight division since coming on board the promotion in 2021. He has an impressive record of 7-1 while also concurrently holding the division's Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

He, however, has expressed interest in taking on a newer challenge by competing at flyweight although he is still in the process of assessing how to go about it.

Jonathan Di Bella hopes to get unification match against Prajanchai

While he figures out the priorities of Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella remains hopeful that he gets to have a rematch against his Thai rival in a unification match for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

He reiterated it in an interview with ONE Championship, underscoring that his immediate focus as the interim strawweight kickboxing champion is shoot for a unification match against Prajanchai and reclaim his standing as the undisputed king of the division.

Di Bella said:

"I don’t want too much drama. I just want to get the fight when it happens. And fight. That’s what real champions do. They defend the title. That’s all I got to say."

Jonathan Di Bella tried to reclaim the strawweight kickboxing belt he was stripped of for missing weight in his clash with Prajanchai in June last year. But despite putting up a gallant stand, he came out short by decision.

He moved back into title contention when he claimed the interim strawweight kickboxing belt in March with a decision victory over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

