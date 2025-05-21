  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Jonathan Di Bella casts doubt on Prajanchai’s priorities after calling out Takeru: “I’m wondering why”

Jonathan Di Bella casts doubt on Prajanchai’s priorities after calling out Takeru: “I’m wondering why”

By Mike Murillo
Modified May 21, 2025 15:13 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella baffled by Prajanchai
Jonathan Di Bella baffled by Prajanchai's move to call out Takeru in a kickboxing match. -- Photo by ONE Championship

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella cast doubt on the priorities of reigning divisional king Prajanchai PK Saenchai. This, after the Thai superstar called out Japanese kickboxer Takeru Segawa for a possible match.

Ad

Di Bella was left baffled with the move of Prajanchai, considering Takeru was knocked out in the opening round in his last match at ONE 172 in March by flyweight star Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

He is wondering if the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout really wanted to test himself at flyweight, why not challenge Rodtang instead since 'The Iron Man' defeated convincingly 'The Natural Born Krusher.'

Jonathan Di Bella told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in an interview:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I’m wondering why he didn’t call out Rodtang because Rodtang was the winner of the fight."

Watch the interview below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Prajanchai has dominated the ONE strawweight division since coming on board the promotion in 2021. He has an impressive record of 7-1 while also concurrently holding the division's Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

He, however, has expressed interest in taking on a newer challenge by competing at flyweight although he is still in the process of assessing how to go about it.

Jonathan Di Bella hopes to get unification match against Prajanchai

While he figures out the priorities of Prajanchai, Jonathan Di Bella remains hopeful that he gets to have a rematch against his Thai rival in a unification match for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Ad

He reiterated it in an interview with ONE Championship, underscoring that his immediate focus as the interim strawweight kickboxing champion is shoot for a unification match against Prajanchai and reclaim his standing as the undisputed king of the division.

Di Bella said:

"I don’t want too much drama. I just want to get the fight when it happens. And fight. That’s what real champions do. They defend the title. That’s all I got to say."
Ad
Ad

Jonathan Di Bella tried to reclaim the strawweight kickboxing belt he was stripped of for missing weight in his clash with Prajanchai in June last year. But despite putting up a gallant stand, he came out short by decision.

He moved back into title contention when he claimed the interim strawweight kickboxing belt in March with a decision victory over Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

About the author
Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo

Twitter icon

Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.

A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.

Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.

Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.

Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications