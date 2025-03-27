  • home icon
  • Jonathan Di Bella details how he shut down Sam-A’s world-class kicking game: “I was tough enough to catch it”

Jonathan Di Bella details how he shut down Sam-A’s world-class kicking game: “I was tough enough to catch it”

By Craig Pekios
Modified Mar 27, 2025 18:04 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella (Image via ONE Championship)

Jonathan Di Bella believes shutting down Sam-A's world-class kicking game allowed him to leave Japan with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold. Competing inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena at ONE 172, Di Bella delivered another stellar performance, besting the Thai legend and walking away with the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking with longtime ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson in the ring, Di Bella was adamant that stopping Sam-A kicks was the key to securing his 13th career win and another ONE world title.

"I knew he was going to kick my leg since everyone kicks my legs and I don’t check...He’s one of the best kickers, especially the left leg, so I guess my checking was enough, I didn’t have to check today, so I was tough enough to catch it."
Di Bella's victory over Sam-A was his fourth win under the ONE Championship banner. It also set the stage for a highly anticipated rematch between himself and reigning two-sport king, Prajanchai.

Jonathan Di Bella believes his win over Sam-A was a statement victory

While Jonathan Di Bella has already been a world champion in ONE, the Canadian-Italian kickboxer believes his win over someone credentialed as Sam-A could be a significant turning point in his already impressive career.

Later that evening at the ONE 172 post-fight press conference, Di Bella talked up his big win while paying homage to a fighter he grew up idolizing.

"Tonight for me, I fought a legend in Sam-A, he's on a two-fight crazy winning streak," Di Bella said. "He fought two top guys, and it meant a lot for me to prove a statement and get the job done."
youtube-cover
With a big W over Sam-A in the books, are you ready to see Di Bella run it back with Prajanchai—the only man to have beaten him inside the circle?

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

Quick Links

Edited by Krishna Venki
