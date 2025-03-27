Jonathan Di Bella was honored to compete against Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

On Sunday, ONE Championship returned to Japan for one of the biggest fight cards in promotional history. Backed by four massive title tilts and a kickboxing superfight between Takeru Segawa and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE 172 was stacked from top to bottom with intense action and memorable moments.

For Di Bella, his memorable moment came when he defeated Sam-A via unanimous decision to claim the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world championship, setting the stage for a unification clash with reigning two-sport king Prajanchai.

Speaking with ONE color commentator Mitch Chilson following his title-winning performance, Di Bella showed his appreciation for the opportunity to share the ring with Sam-A in such a celebrated venue:

"It’s an honor to share the ring with him in such a beautiful arena and a beautiful crowd. Thank you."

ONE plans to book Prajanchai vs. Jonathan Di Bella II

While there are plenty of options for Jonathan Di Bella's next outing inside the Circle, a rematch with Prajanchai is at the top of ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong's list. Speaking at the ONE 172 post-fight press conference, Sityodtong said:

"I would love to see Jonathan Di Bella versus Prajanchai, for sure. I think that fight is the next fight. You know, it's two of the world's greatest strikers on the planet. I want to see it."

Di Bella came up short against Prajanchai last year at ONE Friday Fights 68, suffering his first loss under the ONE banner.

Since then, the Canadian-Italian has been chomping at the bit to run it back. It looks like he'll finally get his chance.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

