Jonathan Di Bella returns to defend strawweight kickboxing gold against Aussie-Thai firecracker Danial Williams

ONE Championship has continued its habit of putting up one banger after another inside the hallowed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The promotion recently announced that Jonathan Di Bella will defend the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title against Australian-Thai firebrand Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 this October 6.

ONE Championship posted on Instagram:

“Strawweight kickboxing SHOWDOWN 🔥 Don’t miss undefeated champ Jonathan Di Bella defend his throne against all-action Aussie Danial Williams on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo! 🏆 @jondibella @dmini_t."

Di Bella had one of the craziest debuts ever in ONE Championship when he faced Chinese sensation Zhang Peimian at ONE 162. Although it was just Di Bella’s first fight in the promotion, the Canadian-Italian striker showed why he should have a rightful place in ONE Championship’s pantheon of world champions.

The pair put on a barnburner of a fight in Singapore, but the man from Montreal clocked Zhang with a vicious left roundhouse kick that sent the Chinese star crashing to the floor with a minute left in the fight.

That late knockdown proved the difference-maker as Di Bella walked away with a unanimous decision win.

Williams, however, might prove to be an equal to Di Bella.

‘Mini T’ is a certified knockout machine, with two of his three ONE Championship wins coming by way of knockout. Williams is a versatile striker who can compete in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

The 30-year-old from Perth, Australia, owns knockout wins over Thai legend Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke and Zelang Zhaxi.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.