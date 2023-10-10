Jonathan Di Bella says he was used to Danial Williams’ leg kicks: “My dad always kicks me every day”

Jonathan Di Bella retained his ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Fight Night 15 by outclassing Danial Williams in a hard-fought five-round battle.

The Italian-Canadian standout, however, did not leave Lumpinee Stadium unscathed, after the challenger left his right leg all battered and bruised up.

While ‘Mini T’ was obviously outstruck by the sensational Di Bella, he was able to inflict heavy damage to the champ’s lower half with hard leg kicks throughout the duration of the bout.

In fact, the welt on Di Bella’s lead leg was quite visible after the intense showdown.

Despite hobbling as he exited the ring, the 27-year-old superstar downplayed the lingering effects of Williams’ kicks during his OFN15 post-event interview.

“No, I didn't really feel it actually. I didn't really know until like when my corner was like ‘Your legs okay?’

“And I’m like yeah. Like my dad always kicks me every day, so that's why, maybe it's numb. I don't really feel it anymore.”

Watch Jonathan Di Bella’s full interview:

Maybe it was just the adrenaline talking, but no doubt Jonathan Di Bella put on an amazing poker face throughout the entirety of his first world title defense against the gutsy Danial Williams.

While the Australian-Thai slugger did a phenomenal job of battering the champ’s legs, it didn’t seem to affect Di Bella’s speed and movement. The sensational southpaw was still able to masterfully craft angles, land precise combo and well-timed counterstrikes en route to a dominant victory.

