Jonathan Di Bella wants Takeru fight after successful world title defense against Danial Williams

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is open to a megafight with promotional newcomer Takeru Segawa, as long as the Japanese superstar can meet him around his competition weight.

The Canadian-Italian divisional king picked up his first world title defense at ONE Fight Night 15 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last week, using a masterful display of aggression, strength, and technicality to outclass Australian-Thai sensation ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams after a 15-minute barnburner.

With the victory, the Montreal native has plenty of fighters that should test his reputation as a world champion as and when he returns for a third promotional bow.

While he hopes it will take place on one of ONE Championship’s on-ground shows in North America next year, the strawweight kickboxing king would ideally like to go toe-to-toe with Takeru, a wise choice as far as entertainment is guaranteed.

Jonathan Di Bella had this to say at the ONE Fight Night 15 post-event press conference:

“Yeah, for sure. If anybody, I would fight anybody like close to my weight division for sure. If he can make 125 pounds, or we could do a little catchweight at 130, yeah, for sure.”

Catch Jonathan Di Bella's comments from 3:30 onwards:

The former K-1 world champion is no stranger to the Team Di Bella Kickboxing student. They have helped each other briefly during a few rounds of sparring at Santa Monica in California earlier this year and have kept in touch on social media.

But since Takeru typically competes around Jonathan Di Bella’s weight class, a fight between the two is even more likely after the latter’s statement win over Williams last week.

Another factor to consider could be the hypothetical rematch between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Both have been linked with a date against the promotional newcomer when he opens his account on the ONE roster.

Should the Thais run it back with a world title on the line, Takeru and the Canadian-Italian could treat fans to an electric affair if they can come to an agreement.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to watch via replay for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.