Jonathan Haggerty has risen to superstardom through his tenure in ONE and he's happy that his brother, Freddie Haggerty, is doing the same on his own merits.

The elder Haggerty is looking to further cement his legacy in the world's largest martial arts organization by defending his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Chinese star Wei Rui in the co-main event of ONE 171: Qatar inside the Lusail Sports Arena this Thursday, Feb. 20.

As his star continues to grow, he proudly talks about his brother being able to follow his footsteps and live up to the high standards that he had set.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"I’ve been there and done it for years now in ONE, he’s coming up, he’s knocking lads out and he’s smashing it so far. I’m helping him as much as possible. He’s happy to be here in ONE and he’s happy to take it all in. I think he’s just buzzing to be in the big league."

Freddie Haggerty joined the promotion through the ONE Friday Fights series, winning all three of his matches in the weekly Bangkok events before the final bell sounded.

Jonathan Haggerty left "no stone unturned" for Wei Rui

Jonathan Haggerty continues to set the bar higher for his brother and he hopes his next fight will be another achievement Freddie can aim to surpass in the future.

'The General' will be defending his kickboxing belt for the first time against an accomplished veteran in Wei Rui. The Chinese star boasts an overall striking record of 70-3 and is riding a 21-fight win streak heading into the contest.

As such, Haggerty made sure that he's fully prepared to take on "Demon Blade" when they square off this week. During the event's official press conference, he said:

"I'm very excited to defend my belt against Wei Rui. You know, he's a very credible opponent, the number one for a reason. We've left no stone unturned."

Having lost the bantamweight Muay Thai belt in his last outing, Jonathan Haggerty will no doubt do everything in his power to keep his remaining belt. However, can he stop the massive run of dominance by Wei Rui?

Check out watch.onefc.com to catch all the action from Lusail this Thursday.

