Watch: Jonathan Haggerty separates opponent from his senses with downward elbow

Jonathan Haggerty and Joseph Lasiri, two great Muay Thai fighters, crossed paths in 2019. In this bout, the top-ranked Haggerty had great success against the future world champion. ONE Championship recently shared a clip of their fight in addition to other Muay Thai highlights.

On Instagram, ONE posted highlight clips of Haggerty:

"The General" ALWAYS puts on highlight-reel performances 🤩 [Jonathan Haggerty.]"

In this clip, 'The General' Jonathan Haggerty drops a huge downward elbow against the Italian striker, which scored a major knockdown. This post also has many great highlights from the British striker.

In an interview with Tim Wheaton of Fighters First, Lasiri said he would like a rematch against Haggerty.

"I'd like to fight is Jonathan Haggerty. Even if in a higher [weight] category... It's something personal... It's something inside me, I want to fight Haggerty."

Watch the full interview below:

Speaking to Calf Kick Sports, Haggerty said that if there is animosity between the two fighters, it's only on Lasiris's side. 'The General' also commented on the elbow.

"The beef? I think it's because I knocked down him with that elbow. I made a meme out of him with that elbow. I think it's been shown so many times I think he's angry. That elbow is legendary and I think it haunts him to this day."

Watch the interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty and Joseph Lasiri

The two great Muay Thai combatants have had an incredible career in ONE Championship so far and neither are done yet. Both have a storied pasts and are expected to have impressive futures.

The Italian-born Joseph Lasiri struggled to put together consecutive victories in ONE early in his career. He continued to improve and showed legendary resilience. In 2022, he earned a major upset victory when he dominated Prajanchai P.K.Saenchai to take the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship.

In his post-fight interview, 'The Hurricane' said:

“My faith gave me the possibility to come here and prove myself. That’s my life, Singapore. Here we go. This is the main event of my life!”

'The General' Haggerty is best known for his two nail-biting matches against Muay Thai phenom Rodtang Jitmuangnon. Rodtang was able to capture the ONE flyweight Muay Thai championship from the British striker and has now defended it in three fights.

Haggerty is on an impressive three-fight winning streak and was supposed to compete in the 2022 ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix but was forced out due to injury. The former world champion is likely to compete in ONE later this year, but does not have a fight currently scheduled.

