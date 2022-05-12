×
"8 days" - Jonathan Haggerty looking shredded ahead of ONE 157 Grand Prix kickoff

Jonathan Haggerty flexed his body on Instagram and will soon flex it on the Circle as well. | [Photo: ONE Championship]
Ben Imperial
Ben Imperial
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 02:31 PM IST
News

Jonathan Haggerty is getting ready for war in his next battle, and his armor is looking tough.

The British striker is set to compete in a quarterfinal pairing with Walter Goncalves in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20.

On Instagram, he shared a post-training snap to show where his body is at during this stage of preparations.

Jonathan Haggery captioned the picture, saying:

“8days 👑 @onechampionship

In the comments section, fans are loving the ripped body of Haggerty and believe that he’s ready to get back on top of the division soon. One fan said:

“Shredded!! Keep working, Champ! Your time is on its way! 💪🏽”

Fans and followers are also offering a salute to ‘The General’ and acknowledging that he looks ready to go. One of his ‘soldiers’ said:

“War ready my General 👑👊😤”

One fan offered a warning to future opponents that Haggerty will face in the future after seeing his fierce post-workout demeanor in the post. The fan said:

“Someone’s getting elbowed in the face! 🥴💪🏻”

Jonathan Haggerty is one of six fighters aiming for a shot at the world title

While there are eight fighters participating in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix, only six other fighters apart from Jonathan Haggerty are looking for a shot at the world title.

Who do YOU have getting through the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals? 🏆#ONE157 | 20 May | #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/TeVHoJZjvv

Division king Rodtang Jitmuangnon is also participating in the tournament and is the only fighter who doesn’t need that opportunity since he’s already holding the gold strap. He faces promotional newcomer Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Haggerty will figure in a battle of previous world title challengers when he faces Walter Goncalves. The 23-year-old from Brazil is known for being one of the toughest challenges of Rodtang’s world title reign. Both fighters will certainly not pull punches on their quest to get another shot at Rodtang's crown.

Thai superstar Superlek is also part of the tournament and will face Japanese striker Taiki Naito, while WBC and WMC Muay Thai world champion Savvas Michael will battle Omnoi Stadium champion Amir Naseri. Both matchups will be key highlights in the lead card of the event.

Edited by Harvey Leonard

