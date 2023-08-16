Jonathan Haggerty ready to become a two-sport world champion

Jonathan Haggerty knows there’s a fine line between ambition and greed, having experienced some highs and lows throughout his career at the top.

An adventurous and ambitious athlete, the London native has lived up to his talk most of the time. Although there have been bumps in his tenure in ONE Championship, ‘The General’ fixed his past mistakes and returned with a bang.

Most recently, the 26-year-old made an instant impact after moving up to the bantamweight ranks, knocking out longtime king Nong-O Hama to claim the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

That was no easy feat given how the Thai icon steamrolled through every opponent in the past. Jonathan Haggerty is now excited to make part two of his dream turn into reality at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6.

That evening, the Londoner will challenge fellow ONE world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing strap, set to go down at the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the lead-up to the contest, ‘The General’ shared that becoming a simultaneous Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion has been a long aspiration of his.

He told ONE Championship:

“I’ve said that throughout my career, and it will become a reality.”

While he materializes his ambition, Jonathan Haggerty hopes to carry on his winning streak when ONE Fight Night 15 goes down. Besides, with two-sport world championship status on the line, he’ll probably return better than ever to claim the highly coveted prize.

The entire card will be available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.