Jonathan Haggerty says becoming two-sport king was goal all along: “It’s going to feel great”

The reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty admits having a longtime dream of his to become a two-sport world champion. On Friday night, he finally gets the chance.

Haggerty is set to square off with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3.

The winner will claim the coveted and vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title – and most importantly for Haggerty, become a two-sport world champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview during ONE Fight Night 16 fight week, Haggerty revealed he’s had his eye on holding multiple belts all along.

The 26-year-old British striking superstar said:

“You’re going to see Jonathan Haggerty as the kickboxing bantamweight champion and a Muay Thai world champion. It's going to feel great. You know, as soon as I came into this organization, that was my main goal. One belt on that shoulder always sets, two belts, maybe even three. Now it's not long away, yeah.”

If Haggerty defeats Andrade, he will not only hold his much-desired two ONE world titles, but could arguably be called as the best pound-for-pound striker. It would be hard to argue against that, and at just such young age, Haggerty is only going to get better.

