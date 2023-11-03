Jonathan Haggerty says incredible work ethic makes him one of a kind: “I dedicate my life to this”

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king and reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is one of the biggest stars in the ONE Championship. At just 26 years of age, the English superstar has already accomplished much in his career.

What makes Haggerty so special and sets him apart from the competition? ‘The General’ says it’s his insane work ethic, which has carried him to multiple world titles and massive wins in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Haggerty is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will claim the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. In particular, ‘The General’ will become a rare two-sport world champion.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty talked about his work ethic and why it will once again carry him to victory this weekend.

The 26-year-old Englishman said:

“Well, I think what makes me one of a kind is the work ethic I have. I train hard every day, day in, and day out. I dedicate my life to this and yeah, it just goes to show, when I won the flyweight world title and then stepped up to win the bantamweight world title. What else can’t I do? And then come November the fourth [in Bangkok], I will be crowned kickboxing world champion. I put my heart on the line. I dedicate my life to this.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

