Jonathan Haggerty says moving training camp to Thailand has already paid dividends: “It played a big part in my last fight”

British superstar Jonathan Haggerty took a leap of faith earlier this year when he decided to leave the comforts of training in the United Kingdom to do the bulk of his preparation in Thailand.

That gamble paid off big time, when he shocked the world and dethroned the seemingly invincible Nong-O Hama to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king at ONE Fight Night 9 last April.

Not a man to fix what isn’t broken, Haggerty decided to employ the same strategy ahead of his quest of obtaining a second golden strap on his shoulders.

‘The General’ once again set up base in ‘The Land of Smiles’ as he is set to go to war inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium anew.

In the main attraction of ONE Fight Night 16 this coming November 3, Haggerty will duke it out with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a five-round striking masterclass for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

With just a week left before his bid for two-sport supremacy, Haggerty spoke to ONE Championship about the importance of getting acclimated to Thailand’s atmosphere as early as possible.

“We’re fighting in Thailand, so we’re training in Thailand now. That’s going to play a big part. It played a big part in my last fight, and hence, why I chose to move to Thailand for the rest of my fights here.”

Apart from getting used to Thailand’s tropical climate, Haggerty’s lengthy stay also allowed him to sharpen his already deadly Muay Thai arsenal straight from its source. We’ve seen it work wonders for him so far, following his stunning one-round knockout of the legendary Nong-O.

We’ll soon see if this tactic will once again power ‘The General’ victory when he finally comes to blows with Fabricio Andrade.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America