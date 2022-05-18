ONE 157 preview and predictions: Jonathan Haggerty vs. Walter Goncalves

When top-ranked featherweight Muay Thai fighter Jonathan Haggerty steps into the circle with Walter Goncalves, the two previous victims of Rodtang Jitmuangnon will no doubt go guns blazing from the sound of the opening bell. In fact, given their styles, it’s almost guaranteed.

The Englishman locks horns with the Brazilian in the quarterfinal round of the prestigious ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix at ONE 157, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, May 20.

Of course, both men are looking to win this tournament and earn another crack at the flyweight belt, and presumably another crack at Rodtang himself. Needless to say, there’s certainly a lot on the line here.

One thing’s for certain, the fans are the real winners of this Grand Prix.

Let’s take a look at what Sportskeeda MMA's ONE Championship team thinks about this incredible GP quarterfinal matchup.

Ben Imperial: Jonathan Haggerty via majority decision

Jonathan Haggerty is ripped, man. He’s on a hot streak precisely because he hasn’t stopped working. A lot of people want to see him challenge Rodtang again, and it looks like he could set himself up for it just because he’s been on top of his game lately.

It’s too bad that Walter Goncalves drew him in the first round because that kid is due for a big win, but it’s not going to be this one. I feel like he will make this a close one, though, but may fall short again when the bell rings.

Vince Richards: Jonathan Haggerty via second-round KO

Jonathan Haggerty is hungry and I just feel bad for the unlucky man that stands in his way. ‘The General’ is coming off back-to-back wins and he’s obviously gunning for that third straight win and wants nothing more than to take a dominant victory over Walter Goncalves.

The Brazilian striker is by no means a pushover. Goncalves has a respectable 65-7 record. However, Haggerty was once the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and he wants to hold that title once again.

Haggerty has already proven that he belongs at the top and the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix may just be his ticket back.

James de Rozario: Jonathan Haggerty via third-round KO

Expect Jonathan Haggerty to carry on his winning ways against Walter Goncalves.

The lanky Englishman is more than willing to stand and bang in the pocket, and his variety of weapons could potentially shut the Brazilian down from close quarters. He is intelligent at breaking down his rival's defense, too, so expect him to slowly wear his opponent down as the match progresses.

If Goncalves is breathing heavily at the start of the third canto, 'The General' could just fold his opponent in half with his trademark left hook.

Atilano Diaz: Jonathan Haggerty via split decision

I feel like a lot of people are writing Walter Goncalves off in this fight, which is a mistake. His performance against Rodtang in 2019 is proof that he’s one tough cookie. Jonathan Haggerty has a full plate ahead of him, for sure.

All the hype surrounds Haggerty at this point in his career. With celebrity shoutouts and praise from fellow fighters of all martial arts disciplines, he’s a bright shining light in a sea of stars. However, Goncalves has the talent and the skill to derail the hype.

Can he do it? He could come close. That being said, Haggerty has a slight edge here, and understandably so. All he needs is another perfect outing to make it to the next round, which will be just enough to eke by Goncalves.

Result: Haggerty 4 -0 Goncalves

