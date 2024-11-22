"Jonny Bones Jones wouldn't have tapped" - Fans react as they look back at Tom Aspinall's submission loss early in his career

Interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has an impressive MMA record of 15-3. While he has three official losses in his career, he's only lost once in the UFC.

His TKO loss to Curtis Blaydes in 2022 was a freak knee injury mid-fight - a loss he avenged two years later. His loss before that was back in 2016 - a DQ because of an illegal against Lukasz Parobiec. One noteworthy defeat on Aspinall's record was a heel hook submission loss to Stuart Austin at BAMMA 21 in 2015.

The video of the fight resurfaced recently:

The first round saw Aspinall and Austin go at it like lightweights on the feet and the ground. After a close back-and-forth, opening round, the two again went for a violent exchange in the second. After escaping Austin's dangerous top game and landing in the top position himself, Tom Aspinall rained down ground and pound.

The Englishman was rushing for a finish when Austin saw an opening and transitioned to a heel hook from the bottom, which almost immediately got the tap.

With the Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall match-up getting a lot of traction these days, fans are inevitably making the comparison, with @omuerta7605 commenting:

"Jonny Bones Jones wouldn't have tapped."

Meanwhile, @TopTier617 said:

"You will never beat Jon Jones losing to a guy like this 😂 Aspinall fans are delusional…"

Here are more comments:

Daniel Cormier explains on Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall

'Bones' doesn't seem interested in facing Tom Aspinall. The heavyweight champion is looking towards more decorated fighters for his next fight.

After defeating Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 last weekend, Jones doubled down and claimed he needs to be compensated well to accept the Aspinall clash.

Jones's former rival, Daniel Cormier, chimed in on the issue and provided his take on why the UFC heavyweight champion is acting hesitant:

"At the end of the day, guys, I will tell you: he [Jones] is not afraid. Tom Aspinall to Jon Jones is just another guy that he would fight, and that he believes he can beat. That's just the truth. But what he does want is to get paid, and I think he recognizes the dangers in that fight."

'DC' continued:

"I mean, when this [betting] line opens, Jon Jones was an underdog. Jon Jones was the underdog. I don't even know if there's ever been a time in his career where someone has been favored to beat Jon Jones! And I think that concerns him."

Listen to Daniel Cormier's analysis here (2:24):

