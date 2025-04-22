Jordan Estupinan and Ali Saldoev lock horns in flyweight Muay Thai contest at ONE Fight Night 31

A must-see flyweight Muay Thai showdown between Jordan Estupinan and Ali Saldoev is headed to ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video. Their high-octane clash takes place live at U.S. primetime on Friday, May 2, from Bangkok's revered Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad

ONE Championship broke the news on its official site late yesterday.

Ad

Trending

Fans can expect white-knuckle action from the sound of the bell. Estupinan, twin brother to No.5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Estupinan, left a lasting impression in his promotional bow against British dynamite Freddie Haggerty at ONE 170 this past January.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

For three rounds, 'Panda Kick' displayed various traits of his world-class arsenal. In the first three minutes, the Colombian showcased his kicking game. In the round that followed, he started unloading with his hands, even sending the Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground affiliate to the canvas twice.

Ad

Though he was up against a fierce Haggerty in round three, Jordan Estupinan did well to time his counters and gain a unanimous decision victory.

Fans can expect the same from him when he steps inside the Mecca of Muay Thai to take on Saldoev. Estupinan brings an 8-0 resume into this showdown, and he'd do anything to keep his pristine record intact inside the Thai capital.

Ad

Saldoev in need of a big win vs Jordan Estupinan

For Saldoev, winning is an absolute necessity at ONE Fight Night 31.

The Archangel Michel athlete suffered his first career defeat to Black Panther at ONE Fight Night 23 in July last year. Despite stacking up well against the Thai sensation, Black's knockout power proved to be the decisive factor.

Before that, the Russian crusader opened his ONE Championship campaign in style with a second-round finish of Zakaria El Jamari at ONE 166: Qatar.

Ad

Blessed with speed, knockout power, and technical ability, the Russian hopes he can power his way to the winner's column and hand Jordan Estupinan the first loss on his slate when they clash at ONE Fight Night 31.

North American fight fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.