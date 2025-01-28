Jordan Estupinan says win over Freddie Haggerty could have gone better: "I wanted to knock him out"

Although his performance against Freddie Haggerty at ONE 170 was already impressive, Jordan Estupinan has revealed that he wanted a more explosive result last Friday evening inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Jordan Estupinan received a unanimous decision nod from the judges in his debut in the world's largest martial arts organization, but during his post-fight interview with journalist Nick Atkin, he shared that he believes he could have done more.

He said:

"I wanted to knock him out. You know, I dropped him twice. I wanted to finish him, but I didn't get it. But I trained to give my best, to do my best, to give you guys an amazing show. And I think I did it."

Watch Jordan Estupinan's full interview here:

With this victory, the Colombian striking sensation not only snapped the British rising star's three-fight win streak under the ONE banner but also joined his twin brother, Johan Estupinan, in the win column.

Johan defeated Johan Ghazali on the same card with a unanimous decision during their flyweight Muay Thai showdown to remain undefeated and improve his record to 5-0 under the promotion.

Johan Estupinan reiterates his desire to dominate ONE with twin brother Jordan Estupinan

Following their successful fights, Johan Estupinan recently took to Instagram to discuss his desire to dominate ONE Championship with his twin brother and potentially win championships with him.

The JCFernandez and Team CSK representative posted a photo on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote (translated from Spanish to English):

"We are going to continue fighting for this great dream alongside my brother, who you have just seen is also a machine. We are going to conquer #onechampionship and continue giving people what they like the most: that great show."

Fans can rewatch all the action from the ONE 170 card via watch.onefc.com.

