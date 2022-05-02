UFC star Jorge Masvidal blasted by Colby Covington fans

In the aftermath of his alleged attack on Colby Covington and recent developments in the ongoing legal battle, Covington’s supporters have once again taken aim at BMF champion Jorge Masvidal.

In the comments section of the following Instagram post from Masvidal, several Covington fans sounded off on ‘Gamebred’, and one labeled him a "criminal."

Here are some of the comments:

“Lol [*clown emojis] got worked and had to sucker attack a guy. You’re a washed up loser.”

“Once a Criminal always a criminal.”

“This man got dominated by Colby for 25 minutes then got salty then assaulted Colby in the back of the head with a bunch of his mates backing him, what a real fighter.”

“Lost so much respect for this dude #TeamCovington”

Screenshots of Colby Covington fans criticizing Jorge Masvidal in the comments section of Masvidal's Instagram post.

Friends-turned-foes Masvidal and Covington clashed in a five-round welterweight bout at UFC 272 on March 5. Covington won the fight via unanimous decision. However, their rivalry was far from over. On March 21, Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami.

The attack reportedly left Covington with an abrasion on his wrist and a broken tooth. Covington immediately pressed charges, and Masvidal was soon arrested. ‘Gamebred’ was charged with aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

Furthermore, as reported by ESPN MMA, the latest turn in the case is that Covington’s legal team is claiming that Masvidal’s attack caused him a brain injury. The episode also purportedly caused about $1,000 worth of damage to Covington’s Rolex watch. Masvidal pleaded not guilty to the two felony charges he’s facing.

Masvidal has been issued with a stay-away order from Covington. The BMF champion made bail on March 24 and appeared in court on April 28. He’s expected to make his next court appearance on May 12.

Is a Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington rematch on the cards?

Presently, Jorge Masvidal is on a three-fight losing streak. It’s unclear as to who ‘Gamebred’ will fight next. Meanwhile, Colby Covington is 2-2 in his last four fights. ‘Chaos’ has consistently maintained that he’s open to a trilogy fight against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... After all the history between them, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally met in the middle of the octagon at #UFC272 Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... After all the history between them, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally met in the middle of the octagon at #UFC272 👊Highlights from a five-round dust-up in Las Vegas... https://t.co/S9UTOddnO7

Covington’s currently focused on lobbying for fights against either Dustin Poirier at welterweight or a UFC middleweight title matchup against reigning champion Israel Adesanya. While Masvidal and Covington could clash in a rematch down the line, they’re unlikely to cross paths inside the octagon in the immediate future.

Submission Radio @SubmissionRadio



: youtu.be/Jczls7BRvTc @ColbyCovMMA puts up his hand to be Israel Adesanaya’s next “dance partner”at 185, explains “some of the guys” the UFC are “trying to line him up with” are “unoriginal” .@ColbyCovMMA puts up his hand to be Israel Adesanaya’s next “dance partner”at 185, explains “some of the guys” the UFC are “trying to line him up with” are “unoriginal” 🏆🎥: youtu.be/Jczls7BRvTc https://t.co/2dJa0sgEGn

Edited by Phil Dillon