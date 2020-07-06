Jorge Masvidal breaks a new record before signing fight at UFC 251

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal's decision to step in as a last-minute replacement to take on reigning UFC welterweight

Although Masvidal has been around the sport forever, this will be the first time he fights for the belt

UFC w

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal's decision to step in as a last-minute replacement to take on reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru in the headliner of UFC 251 has set "Gamebred" apart in the UFC.

With 48 pro MMA bouts during his 17-year MMA career, Masvidal has set the record for having the most number of fights inside before getting a UFC title shot. When Masvidal fights Usman next Saturday at Fight Island, it will be the 49th time that he steps into the cage. It took him longer than anyone the sport has ever seen to get his shot at a UFC belt, and even though he’s fighting on super short notice, expect him to make the most of his chance .

ESPN revealed the incredible state about Masvidal via its Twitter.

https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1279885399628775425

If Jorge Masvidal fights Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at #UFC251 on Saturday, no fighter in UFC history would have had more career fights (48) before receiving their first title shot. @GamebredFighter has paid his dues

As stated above, the word “if” is important here, because the fight between Masvidal and Usman is agreed upon, though not official until Masvidal returns a negative test for COVID-19. Should Masvidal test negative for the coronavirus, then he and Usman are expected to be put on a plane headed to Abu Dhabi on Monday from Las Vegas, where both men are now. The test results are expected to come within the next 12 hours, and as long as Masvidal tests negative then he will get his shot against Usman.

It’s been a crazy turn of events for Masvidal in the last few days. After Gilbert Burns was forced off the card after testing positive for COVID-19, the UFC worked hard all weekend to get the fight with Usman done. Remember, Masvidal was originally the man set to fight Usman for the belt at UFC 251 before a contract holdout led to the UFC giving Burns the title shot. But after Burns fell off the card, the UFC turned to Masvidal to save the day.

Although Masvidal has been around the sport forever, this will be the first time he fights for the belt and he has truly earned it judging by this stat. Though he’s had numerous setbacks throughout his career, in the last few years he has really turned up the heat. In 2019, he defeated Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till by stoppage to emerge as one of the biggest superstars in the sport today, and earn this title shot against Usman.