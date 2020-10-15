Jorge Masvidal replies to President Trump thanking him for his support: 'You are a BMF sir!'

Jorge Masvidal has shown his support to President Donald Trump ahead of US elections scheduled to be held in November. The UFC Welterweight, who is of Cuban decent, has backed Trump against the Democrats.

The Democrats just think that they’re entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them. That’s right. We sure as hell don’t. They gotta show us what they can do for us -- what they can do for our communities. We’re not gonna buy the same ‘woof tickets’ and false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba. It’s not gonna happen.

You know what else is not gonna work for them? Playing ‘Despacito’ on your cellphone to pander to us. Hell no. You gotta give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders.

Jorge Masvidal's message of support, and his presence in pro-Trump rallies, made the president acknowledge the 35-year-old on Twitter.

Jorge, you’re really tough and really smart. My Great Honor to have your support! @GamebredFighter https://t.co/cehUjvCDUn — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2020

To which Masvidal replied calling him a BMF, a reference to the title he won against Nate Diaz last year.

My honor and duty to the country my father risked his life escaping to from the hands of communists. Said it before and I’ll say it again, you a bmf sir #supernecessary @realDonaldTrump

My honor and duty to the country my father risked his life escaping to from the hands of communists. Said it before and I’ll say it again, you a bmf sir #supernecessary @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/GBUEdxRaoT — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 15, 2020

Jorge Masvidal shows his support to President Trump

Jorge Masvidal lost to Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman after taking a short notice fight back in July. Masvidal was one of the most talked-about fighters in the UFC after he beat Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in a hugely successful 2019.

Advertisement

The UFC are targeting a fight between Jorge Masvidal and former friend Colby Covington for December. The duo don't see eye to eye now and the match-up serves as a huge grudge match given their popularity among the fans.

Covington previewed the fight, as reported by Chisanga Malata

It’s looking like hopefully around December. And we’re going to settle a Miami beef. We’re going to find out who is the king of 305. Me Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington vs Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal. We’re going to settle it inside that steel cage. I’m going to fight for people that don’t have a voice. Fight for Donald Trump and keep doing what I do, baby, win! I’m addicted to winning just like the president.