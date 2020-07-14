Jorge Masvidal returns to training following defeat against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 [VIDEO]

Jorge Masvidal wants no days off. Despite taking a title fight against Kamaru Usman at UFC 251 on just six days' notice, he held his own and didn't get dominated on the mat the way people expected him to.

While the fight was yet another Kamaru Usman wrestling clinic, it wouldn't be fair to take into account the fact that Jorge Masvidal only had six days to prepare. Jorge Masvidal knew that he lost the fight after the fifth round, which is why he went to Kamaru Usman and told him that he'll get a couple of more wins before they meet again.

Jorge Masvidal posted a video on Instagram of him getting right back in the grind:

Jorge Masvidal's undeniable star power

Jorge Masvidal might have entered the top five biggest names in the UFC following his incredible year in 2019. While Conor McGregor is the undisputed #1 draw in the company, and Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz are right behind, Jorge Masvidal's presence at UFC 251 has been credited for the PPV doing a whopping 1.3 million buys.

According to @TheAthleticMMA, #UFC251 did 1.3m PPV buys on ESPN+ in the states.



That is the most amount of PPV buys since Conor vs Khabib.



As I said on Saturday, if there was any doubt over @GamebredFighter worth, there isn’t now.



Needle mover. — Adam Catterall (@AdamCatterall) July 13, 2020

That figure was the highest since UFC 229 between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor - the biggest MMA fight of all time. Even in defeat, it seems as though Jorge Masvidal's stock has risen - more so than the Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

UFC knows that they have a big PPV star in their hands and it's going to be interesting to see who Masvidal faces next. He outright refused to fight Colby Covington and stated that he would only fight Leon Edwards if the numbers made sense.

Leon Edwards is long overdue a title shot following an 8-fight win streak, but it looks like UFC is going to go with Gilbert Burns as Kamaru Usman's next challenger.