Jorge Masvidal reveals who he wants to face next; Says that the fight will happen

Jorge Masvidal recently joined Ariel Helwani on the ESPN MMA Show and Gamebred opened on his plans and who he desired to fight next.

Masvidal stated that his eyes are set on the big prize and that is Kamaru Usman's UFC Welterweight title. Masvidal claimed that the fight has not been booked yet as Usman's asking price has been too high.

Jorge Masvidal highlighted the fact that Usman had one of the worst PPV cards of 2019. On the flipside, Masvidal brought in the best numbers last year and that was not his opinion but facts that were backed by the numbers.

"Kamaru, who's asked for an insane amount of money, he had one of the worst pay-per-view cards of 2019. I had the best - this is by numbers, this is not an opinion - I had the most sold pay-per-views of 2019."

Usman believes that he's hit a jackpot and he's been demanding a lot of money from the UFC, according to Masvidal. Gamebred, however, added that the UFC has turned down Usman's offers on various occasions.

"So he thinks he's hit the jackpot and he's asking for crazy money from the UFC. The UFC told him no on several occasions."

Jorge Masvidal says that the Kamaru Usman fight will happen

When it comes to his title shot against The Nigerian Nightmare, Masvidal is confident that the fight will happen as it is the bout he wants. Masvidal noted that the UFC and Usman have made it tough for the fight to come to fruition.

"The fight's going to happen, man, because that's the fight I want. It's going to happen. It's just he's making it tough, the UFC's making it a little bit tough. But it's what the fans want, it's what you want, it's what I want."

Jorge Masvidal wants to headline the International Fight Week card on July 11th and he wants it to be a Welterweight Championship fight. However, the BMF of the UFC is open to other options and he revealed that he would be willing to face Nate Diaz again before going on to 'mess up' Kamaru Usman's face in November.

"If not, it's going to be Nate Diaz, man, and I'll mess up Usman's face come November." H/t Credit: The Score

Jorge Masvidal is a man on a mission and he is ready to get back into the Octagon. Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal face next? Should the UFC book the Welterweight title fight or have Masvidal vs. Diaz 2?