Jorge Masvidal rules out fight against Colby Covington next: "Definitely not him"

Jorge Masvidal isn't sure as to what's next for him following his loss to Kamaru Usman, but there's one thing he does know - it won't be Colby Covington.

While a match against his former friend and teammate Colby Covington would be a big-money fight, Jorge Masvidal doesn't seem too interested in it. Speaking to the media in the post-fight Press Conference (H/T MMA Fighting), Jorge Masvidal ruled out the possibility of fighting Colby Covington next:

“The fragile guy with the MAGA hat, definitely not him,” Masvidal said when referencing Covington at the UFC 251 post fight press conference. “Cause he got finished by this guy with a full training camp. He had like 12 weeks and he got finished by that guy. That guy’s below me and this dude by a lot."

Jorge Masvidal said that he was "nowhere near" getting finished, unlike Colby Covington who lasted until the final minute of the final round against Kamaru Usman:

“Six days’ notice and I was nowhere near getting hurt or getting put out. The gas tank wasn’t the best but I wasn’t going nowhere as far as damage goes. Everybody could see that. So definitely not that punk.”

Jorge Masvidal said that he doesn't believe Colby Covington is on his or Kamaru Usman's level.

What is it that Jorge Masvidal is looking for?

There are two major factors when it comes to Jorge Masvidal taking his next fight - firstly, the pay that's offered to him, and secondly, whether the fight gets him closer to a title shot.

Jorge Masvidal feels that Colby Covington isn't the opponent that's going to get him closer to a title shot. When asked about Leon Edwards, he said that the numbers had to make sense. Leon Edwards had previously turned down a title shot at UFC 251 as well.