Jorge Masvidal shares 2-word reaction to Dominick Cruz elaborating on the shoulder injury that ended his illustrious career

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal shared his reaction to Dominick Cruz elaborating on the shoulder injury he suffered that ended his career. Cruz is a two-time bantamweight champion and is considered by many to be the greatest bantamweight champion of all time.

Before entering the UFC, Cruz held the WEC bantamweight title. The 39-year-old has notable wins over Demetrious Johnson, Urijah Faber, and T.J. Dillashaw. Cruz suffered injuries throughout his legendary career which took the shine away from his illustrious achievements.

After losing his title to Cody Garbrandt in 2016, Cruz was sidelined for four years due to injuries and made his comeback in 2020. Since returning from his long injury spell, Cruz won two out of his last four fights and was scheduled to take on Rob Font next. But the American pulled out due to a shoulder injury and decided to end his career.

In a post on Instagram elaborating on Cruz's injuries, former BMF champion Masvidal shared a touching response. He wrote:

"Walking Legend"

Dominick Cruz wanted to retire after UFC Seattle fight with Rob Font

Dominick Cruz had recently opened up about injuries putting a halt in his MMA career and also spoke about his retirement plans. The former two-time champion expressed his concern over having to push himself to the limit in training sessions and having to perform his training routines differently.

Cruz ultimately had to pull out from the fight due to a shoulder injury. In an interview with Ariel Helwani last month, Cruz outlined his post-UFC Seattle plans and said:

"Yes, [retiring after this fight is] what's going to happen. The body just isn't the same anymore. When you got to start training differently because the body isn't doing what you need it to then you're subsidizing...I think if I just keep going and going, I could end up in a space where I can't lift my arm."

