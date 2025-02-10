Jorge Masvidal shares one-word reaction as Sean Strickland highlights "setting a broken nose" in recent IG post

Jorge Masvidal recently voiced his opinion after watching Sean Strickland highlight a moment of his nose-fixing act from his UFC 312 encounter against Dricus du Plessis. Masvidal provided Strickland with a prestigious title after witnessing his courageous move.

Strickland failed to reclaim the UFC middleweight gold in his rematch against du Plessis at UFC 312. 'Tarzan' maintained his usual approach for the fight with his Philly Shell defense and constant forward pressure. But his rival found multiple openings to land his strikes, leading the battle from the very first round.

Despite repeated instructions from his coach, Strickland looked reluctant to unleash his full potential in the fight. After having an untoward beginning, the championship rounds proved to be even worse for the 33-year-old. A vicious right hook from du Plessis broke his nose in the fourth round and turned it into a bloody mess.

Strickland put out a great show of his resilience as he adjusted his broken nose and continued to fight till the final bell. However, his lackluster performance resulted in a unanimous decision defeat.

Strickland recently highlighted his nose-fixing moment from the fourth round with an Instagram post. Its caption detailed how he may have become an "expert" at the job after doing it three times in quick succession. He wrote:

"Couldn't ask for a better life......🙏 ALSO they make setting a broken nose look way harder in movies. I think I had to reset it 3 times in the fight. At this point I might be an expert lol!"

Besides several other fans, Masvidal also took to the comments section of Strickland's post to provide Strickland with an honorable title. 'Gamebred' penned:

"👏 Warrior"

Jorge Masvidal's reaction to Sean Strickland's Instagram post. [Screenshot courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

Sean Strickland earned a thumbs up from Dricus du Plessis for his courage

The UFC 312 headliner between Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis ended on a respectful note. Both combatants appreciated each other's commitment after their battle.

Du Plessis decided to laud Strickland's valor online after their respectful exchange at the end of their encounter. The reigning middleweight king took to the comments section of Strickland's aforementioned Instagram post and wrote:

"Absolute warrior. Honor sharing the octagon with you once again"

Dricus du Plessis's reaction to Sean Strickland's Instagram post. [Screenshot Courtesy: @stricklandmma on Instagram]

