Jorge Masvidal unleashes a scathing attack on Colby Covington following Chaos' exit from American Top Team 

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Colby Covington recently revealed to Ariel Helwani that he was officially done with American Top Team. Jorge Masvidal, another popular ATT member, was also a guest on Ariel Helwani's ESPN MMA Show and Gamebred shared his honest opinions about his former teammate.

When asked about Covington leaving ATT, Masvidal said that Colby was never a part of the team, to begin with, and that he didn't feel safe in the gym for some reason.

I'll let you ask Dan Lambert but, umm, that dude was never a part of this team At the end of the day, he didn't feel safe in here man. I wonder why.

Masvidal had a beaming smile on his face when he was asked whether he was happy about Colby Covington's departure from the ATT camp.

Masvidal explained that the ATT gym was like a temple to him and he didn't welcome the animosity that Covington brought to the table.

I'll tell you what man, this, I'm not exaggerating what I'm about to say, this is a temple for me. It's somewhat of religion, religious experience for me, being in here. Being in here since a kid you know, my good days, my bad days my birthdays all days I've spent in this gym sharpening my tools. I truly love this place. So I don't like to see that animosity, even if he had never said a word about me.

Jorge Masvidal then went on to unleash a scathing attack on Covington. Gamebred didn't even consider Covington to be a man and he was critical about the former Interim Welterweight Champion's disrespectful comments about Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Amanda Nunes.

Masvidal understood that Covington played a pro-wrestling-inpisred heel gimmick but insulting women was uncalled for.

What type of a teammate or a man, he's not a man but, you can't insult a woman, he insulted Joanna, he insulted Amanda, he insulted Dustin. These people are not in your weight class. I get it that you are trying to do some schtick that you are some kind of a heel but what's that have to do with a woman. A 115-pound woman, a 135- pound woman. Are you going to compete against them or are you going to sell more PPVs because you are talking about Amanda and Joanna? Answer me that. Is that what's going to happen? People are going to be like, 'Oh, he's talking smack about chicks and going to go buy the PPV.'

The BMF of the UFC felt that Covington's demeanour set a bad example for ATT and the sport of MMA in general and that he was happy that his team won't be associated with Chaos going forward.

Masvidal also predicted that Covington will get knocked out in his next fight.

And it just sets such a bad example of our team and our sport. So him not being associated with us no more. They already moved out pictures of his, he's off the website, it's like he didn't even exist here. Same with the UFC. In his next fight, he's going to get knocked out and you end up in Miccosukee's gaming halls fighting for his life you know.

Jorge Masvidal doesn't see Colby Covington winning at a high level anymore

Masvidal also explained why he thought Covington may be done and that he may never be able to win a high-level fight in his career. Jorge called Covington fragile and shared a story from the days when they lived together.

Covington had broken his hand and he sulked on Masvidal's couch for months while also contemplating about quitting MMA. Masvidal said that he would be surprised if Covington came back to fight and added that the media takes Covington too seriously. Colby was never in contention to face Tyron Woodley next as he wasn't even training, according to Masvidal.

I'm pretty sure he's just done, man. Life is just going to get him out of there. I don't see him winning anymore, not at a high level, they may give him some new guy who just came in but if they have him up there against top competition, he won't handle them. He's a fragile dude man. He's not a guy that is mentally strong. I remember he used to cry on my couch all the time when he broke his hand the first time he lived on my couch for about eight-nine months.

Didn't have a job, didn't and couldn't fight as he had a broken hand. And he thought about quitting two, three times. So mentally he's weak. I've been hearing the same thing about the jaw. I'll be surprised if he even comes back to fight. There was something about him going to fight Woodley. He wasn't training. He wasn't training anywhere. He's just talk.

Jorge Masvidal also revealed who he wants to fight next during his appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and that's a fight that is onevery fan's wishlist.