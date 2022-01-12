Jorge Masvidal vs. Colby Covington's UFC record comparison

Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally attempt to put an end to their long-running rivalry when they square off at UFC 272. With the duo set to finally lock horns less than two months from now, let's have a look at how their UFC records stack up against one another's.

Colby Covington's UFC record stands at 11-3. 'Chaos' made his UFC debut back in 2014 with a win against Wang Anying via first-round TKO. He suffered his first defeat at the hands of Warlley Alves in 2015 and went on to put together a seven-fight winning streak.

Covington's win streak earned him an opportunity to take on Kamaru Usman for the welterweight championship at UFC 245. He ended up losing the bout via fifth-round TKO.

Covington took on Tyron Woodley in an attempt to bounce back. 'Chaos' defeated 'The Chosen One' and secured another shot at the title. However, he was handed his third loss in the UFC in the rematch against Usman at UFC 268. His overall record stands at 16-3.

Jorge Masvidal has fought in 50 professional MMA fights. 'Gamebred' holds an overall record of 35-15. He has competed in numerous promotions since making his pro-debut in 2003 including AFC, Bellator, Strikeforce and, of course, the UFC.

Masvidal holds a UFC record of 12-8. His debut in the promotion came in 2013 against Tim Means. The bout ended in a unanimous decision victory in favor of the Miami native.

Since then, Masvidal has gone on to have quite a career in the company, securing the fastest knockout in the history of UFC against Ben Askren at UFC 239 amongst other memorable moments.

His last two fights came against Kamaru Usman, the reigning welterweight kingpin. He lost via decision in the first bout and was viciously knocked out in the second.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal: From friends to rivals

The bitter rivalry between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, which we see today, hasn't always existed.

'Gamebred' and 'Chaos' were best friends just five years ago. Having trained together at the American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida for many years, Masvidal and Covington became close and eventually lived together as well.

However, things took a sour turn between the two as it got to a point where the constant rift between the duo prompted Covington to switch gyms and leave ATT.

Fans will finally get to see one of the most fierce rivalries in the company come to a head as Masvidal and Covington lock horns at UFC 272 on March 5th.

