Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz boxing event: Streaming details and where to watch - This is what you need to know

The Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal rematch was nearly five years in the making and it is set to take place in the boxing realm on July 6. The event will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on July 6. The professional boxing showdown between Diaz and Masvidal will headline the event.

Diaz and Masvidal first competed in the inaugural BMF title fight at UFC 244 in November 2019. Masvidal proved to be the better fighter on that night and landed several damaging shots. 'Gamebred' secured a third-round TKO win, as the cage-side doctor ruled that Diaz was unable to continue due to a huge cut above his eyebrow.

While there were talks of the rematch taking place in the following years, Masvidal and Diaz's careers went in different directions and the fight did not materialize during their time in the UFC.

Trending

The boxing match between Diaz and Masvidal will mark their second appearance inside the ring. While Masvidal competed in professional boxing in 2005, securing a majority decision win against Joseph Benjamin, Diaz lost to Jake Paul by unanimous decision in his boxing debut in August 2023.

The fight card will feature four boxing matches and will start at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the event from 10 pm UK time. Main event fighters are expected to walk out at around 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET / 3 am UK Time on July 7.

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz streaming details

Masvidal vs. Diaz will stream on live streaming service Fanmio in the USA and UK. The pay-per-view price for the event is $79.99 in the USA and £63.99 in the UK.

While Fanmio was scheduled to be the only streaming platform for the event, a press release from them revealed that the fight will also be available on the UFC Fight Pass.

Fans will have to purchase the UFC Fight Pass subscription for $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year to buy the PPV for Masvidal vs. Diaz. The pay-per-view was available for $49.99 on the platform until April 12. After this, $79.99 has been set as the common pay-per-view price on Fanmio and UFC Fight Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback