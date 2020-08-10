Jorge Masvidal wants Kamaru Usman rematch to move the UFC Welterweight division forward

Despite losing to UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman in a rather one-sided fight, Jorge Masvidal is back and ready to get right back into the mix. Surprisingly, he seems to have taken less damage overall than Kamaru Usman, which doesn't make sense when you look at the fight.

Either way, the loss to Kamaru Usman in Jorge Masivdal's first UFC title shot motivated him more than ever and he seems to be less interested in fights against Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz that would make him more money.

Instead, he only wants Kamaru Usman and his headlining fight saw UFC 251 garner a staggering 1.3 million PPV buys - among the highest of all-time in UFC.

Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and called for a rematch to move the division forward:

6 days. 20 pounds. Flew to Vegas. Vegas to Abu Dhabi. Fought the champ. Created the damage. He’s out for a minute. I’ve been ready since I got back. Time to move the division forward. Your move #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 9, 2020

Does Jorge Masvidal have a legitimate claim for another title shot?

Apart from the PPV buy rate, the only other claim Jorge Masvidal has for another title shot is the fact that he took the fight on six days' notice and had to cut a lot of weight in a very short period.

However, Dana White stated that Gilbert Burns will get the title shot as he was originally scheduled to and now that the Brazilian has recovered from COVID-19, it looks like he's going to be next in line for Kamaru Usman.

With that said, Jorge Masvidal can be quick to get one more title shot with another major win. Jorge Masvidal stated that he now "knows" what it takes to beat Kamaru Usman and claims that he can do so with an actual training camp.

It's going to be interesting to see what's next for Jorge Masvidal in the Welterweight division. Leon Edwards makes the most sense for him as an opponent since he hasn't lost in nearly half a decade.